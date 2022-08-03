IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,231 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 480,606.

There are a total of 372,655 confirmed cases and 107,951 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,442 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 435,747 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,479,515 total doses have been administered. 950,628 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 27 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,661. Out of those cases, 39,729 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 535 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 288 cases in the last seven days and 485 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 109,550 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,679, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,994.

92,286 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,034.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

407 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

921 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,388 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,057 people were 80+

94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

92.16% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.84% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 122,638

6,706

2,327

798 25,125

1,342

537

402 1,043

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,867

17,374

4,104

744

3,878

2,199

2,927

123 784

8,755

2,415

418

1,347

1,336

1,532

43 29

298

64

15

55

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 32,792

2,826

13,233

6,342

640

2,298

1,463

113 11,221

1,428

1,9114

2,335

212

529

631

36 291

9

54

65

9

29

27

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,967

6,117

582

816

1,374

719

595

335 8,327

4,289

991

750

1,064

304

269

162 257

163

29

20

30

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,901

7,775

1,675

1,738

2,471 6,455

1,726

554

839

468 616

191

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,095

2,351

6,591

1,385

823 1,459

882

661

1,052

409 152

53

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 54,637

2,808

4,549

2,017

602

1,634 10,777

1,109

1,477

397

148

888 695

80

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 372,655 107,951 5,047

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







