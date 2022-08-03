IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,231 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 480,606.
There are a total of 372,655 confirmed cases and 107,951 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,442 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 435,747 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,479,515 total doses have been administered. 950,628 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 27 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,661. Out of those cases, 39,729 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 535 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 288 cases in the last seven days and 485 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 109,550 cases.
The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,679, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,994.
92,286 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,034.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 407 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 921 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,388 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,057 people were 80+
94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
92.16% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.84% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|122,638
6,706
2,327
798
|25,125
1,342
537
402
|1,043
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,867
17,374
4,104
744
3,878
2,199
2,927
123
|784
8,755
2,415
418
1,347
1,336
1,532
43
|29
298
64
15
55
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|32,792
2,826
13,233
6,342
640
2,298
1,463
113
|11,221
1,428
1,9114
2,335
212
529
631
36
|291
9
54
65
9
29
27
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,967
6,117
582
816
1,374
719
595
335
|8,327
4,289
991
750
1,064
304
269
162
|257
163
29
20
30
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,901
7,775
1,675
1,738
2,471
|6,455
1,726
554
839
468
|616
191
63
41
77
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,095
2,351
6,591
1,385
823
|1,459
882
661
1,052
409
|152
53
51
34
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|54,637
2,808
4,549
2,017
602
1,634
|10,777
1,109
1,477
397
148
888
|695
80
89
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|372,655
|107,951
|5,047
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
