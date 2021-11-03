IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 294,485.

There are a total of 234,032 confirmed cases and 60,453 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,903 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 123,078 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,684,0574 total doses have been administered. 834,490 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 82 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,787. Out of those cases, 24,660 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 392 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 195 new cases and four new deaths Wednesday. There are 124 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Custer, 16 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 22 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 778 active cases and 353 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,018 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 165 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 129,562 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,738 cases.

The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12826, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,143.

There are 13,241 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,504 cases among health care workers.

14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

23 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,600.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

42 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

117 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

283 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

614 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

995 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,533 people were 80+

93.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

91.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 70,506

3,447

1,161

556 11,650

723

339

234 782

46

11

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,729

10,910

2,845

482

3,045

1,459

2,321

83 337

5,099

1,433

211

851

827

857

24 27

215

52

12

36

42

47

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 20,997

1,756

8,969

4,353

385

1,555

920

84 6,408

831

1,288

1,423

121

280

287

28 212

5

38

45

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,183

3,675

411

604

1,096

511

371

246 5,353

3,235

595

466

549

202

184

106 188

122

19

15

23

13

9

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,829

4,889

1,118

849

1,838 3,531

922

445

384

177 403

103

31

26

61 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,383

1,505

4,273

976

512 809

654

314

647

272 97

36

36

26

21 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,775

2,080

3,165

1,468

427

1,262 5,618

744

996

195

104

630 521

61

63

39

12

47 TOTAL 234,032 60,453 3,600

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,244 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.