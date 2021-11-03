IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 294,485.
There are a total of 234,032 confirmed cases and 60,453 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,903 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 123,078 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,684,0574 total doses have been administered. 834,490 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 82 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,787. Out of those cases, 24,660 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 392 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 195 new cases and four new deaths Wednesday. There are 124 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Custer, 16 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 22 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 778 active cases and 353 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,018 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 165 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 129,562 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,738 cases.
The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12826, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,143.
There are 13,241 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,504 cases among health care workers.
14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
23 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,600.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 42 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 117 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 283 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 614 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 995 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,533 people were 80+
93.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.
91.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|70,506
3,447
1,161
556
|11,650
723
339
234
|782
46
11
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,729
10,910
2,845
482
3,045
1,459
2,321
83
|337
5,099
1,433
211
851
827
857
24
|27
215
52
12
36
42
47
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|20,997
1,756
8,969
4,353
385
1,555
920
84
|6,408
831
1,288
1,423
121
280
287
28
|212
5
38
45
6
16
18
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,183
3,675
411
604
1,096
511
371
246
|5,353
3,235
595
466
549
202
184
106
|188
122
19
15
23
13
9
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|25,829
4,889
1,118
849
1,838
|3,531
922
445
384
177
|403
103
31
26
61
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,383
1,505
4,273
976
512
|809
654
314
647
272
|97
36
36
26
21
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,775
2,080
3,165
1,468
427
1,262
|5,618
744
996
195
104
630
|521
61
63
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|234,032
|60,453
|3,600
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,244 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.