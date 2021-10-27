IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 288,923.
There are a total of 229,868 confirmed cases and 59,055 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,953 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 91,473 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,669,186 total doses have been administered. 826,587 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 103 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,212. Out of those cases, 24,049 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 378 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 134 new cases Wednesday. There are 63 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 32 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 792 active cases and 337 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,895 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 164 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 128,430 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 67,759 cases.
The state said 32 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,550, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,099.
There are 13,172 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,426 cases among health care workers.
13,285 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
28 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,501.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 113 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 269 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 596 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 964 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,503 people were 80+
93.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 20 deaths is pending.
91.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|68,991
3,387
1,146
545
|11,461
711
330
229
|768
44
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,692
10,819
2,827
479
3,012
1,445
2,306
83
|325
5,033
1,418
203
825
819
824
23
|27
211
51
12
36
40
45
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|19,764
1,620
8,569
4,070
362
1,439
827
78
|6,221
817
1,254
1,367
113
260
270
25
|212
5
38
43
6
16
18
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,980
3,598
406
601
1,081
495
361
244
|5,265
3,182
580
449
494
197
183
96
|180
118
19
14
23
13
8
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|25,306
4,723
1,069
833
1,802
|3,397
882
443
329
171
|384
97
31
23
59
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,304
1,480
4,225
975
507
|804
614
306
635
256
|95
34
34
26
21
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,211
2,058
3,100
1,444
422
1,250
|5,568
732
987
195
102
612
|507
59
62
39
12
46
|TOTAL
|229,868
|59,055
|3,501
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
