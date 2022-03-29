IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 443,792.

There are a total of 347,658 confirmed cases and 96,134 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,660 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 403,794 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,312,881 total doses have been administered. 930,380 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,868. Out of those cases, 37,338 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 508 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 8 new cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 16 active cases and 469 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 114,944 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,813 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 163,097 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,694 cases.

The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,721, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,889.

There are 15,717 asymptomatic reported cases and 17,089 cases among health care workers.

73,184 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,870.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

179 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

399 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

884 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,348 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,977 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.01% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.99% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 112,188

6,053

2,136

749 20,933

1,125

467

341 1,008

70

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,224

16,108

3,841

707

3,754

2,049

2,788

121 737

7,905

2,219

397

1,282

1,232

1,431

37 30

289

64

15

52

55

62

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,711

2,682

12,511

5,939

514

2,145

1,241

107 10,415

1,387

1,793

2,158

170

482

487

33 284

8

50

65

9

27

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,816

5,611

527

780

1,329

661

558

316 7,811

4,145

957

709

987

262

248

151 247

153

25

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,146

7,346

1,580

1,636

2,360 5,714

1,506

506

759

370 586

182

59

41

75 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,553

2,138

6,120

1,304

742 1,339

828

568

993

389 147

51

48

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,179

2,657

4,250

1,941

564

1,561 9,183

980

1,278

322

135

807 677

79

85

52

15

57 TOTAL 347,658 96,134 4,870

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 126 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.