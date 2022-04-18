IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 445,167.

There are a total of 348,826 confirmed cases and 96,341 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,938 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 410,295 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,348,890 total doses have been administered. 934,557 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,952. Out of those cases, 37,419 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 511 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 19 active cases and 472 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,841 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County, Valley County and Blaine County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 79 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,986 cases.

The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,023, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,921.

74,965 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,914.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

183 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

898 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,357 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,993 people were 80+

94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

92.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

On Friday, the IDHW updated it’s dashboard. Below are the changes to data visualizations implemented April 15:

Daily Cases Trend: Case dates are bases on the date of report rather than the date the investigation record was added to the statewide data system. The date of report represents the earliest date of a record that established evidence of infection (e.g. lab report, medical record).

Onset Date Trend: This graph was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and onset date is not available in most laboratory results.

Estimated Recovered was removed. This cannot be calculated without onset date.

-Counts of Asymptomatic cases was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and symptom status is not available in most laboratory results.

Cases among Healthcare Workers was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and occupation is not available in most laboratory results.

Cases by Date of Onset and Public Health District was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and onset date is not available in most laboratory results.

Cases by Public Health District was added. This graph breaks out the daily cases trend by public health district of residence.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 113,013

6,077

2,139

744 20,993

1,127

470

346 1,017

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,262

16,135

3,842

707

3,745

2,051

2,797

121 731

7,900

2,230

399

1,284

1,236

1,431

37 30

293

65

15

52

55

62

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,723

2,693

12,515

5,937

515

2,147

1,240

107 10,424

1,391

1,794

2,158

171

483

488

33 285

9

50

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,845

5,644

530

784

1,329

666

559

316 7,813

4,151

960

708

987

262

247

151 247

154

26

20

29

16

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,218

7,362

1,579

1,638

2,364 5,734

1,510

508

761

370 592

185

62

41

76 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,556

2,142

6,133

1,308

744 1,343

829

569

998

390 147

52

48

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,212

2,657

4,251

1,941

565

1,561 9,227

983

1,283

323

135

825 684

79

86

53

15

57 TOTAL 348,826 96,341 4,914

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







