IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 238,315
There are a total of 189,672 confirmed cases and 48,643 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 850,747 people have received the vaccine, and 1,547,757 total doses have been administered. 760,068 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 136 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,477. Out of those cases, 19,123 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 274 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 75 new cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi and 18 in Madison. There are a total of 785 active cases and 2780 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 738 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 141 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 34 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 122,645 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 58,068 cases.
The state said 59 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,446, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,739.
There are 12,701 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,740 cases among health care workers.
4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
55 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,560.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 21 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 59 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 145 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 387 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 726 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,213 people were 80+
94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 1.06% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
90.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|54,510
2,432
910
355
|10,539
582
268
187
|561
26
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,389
9,339
2,441
429
2,738
1,198
2,131
66
|285
3,868
1,038
150
627
634
590
21
|20
163
32
11
29
28
35
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,715
1,395
7,823
3,398
293
1,277
671
60
|4,873
665
1,046
990
80
188
170
13
|184
5
30
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,475
3,186
371
534
1,019
394
290
196
|4,167
2,393
473
268
375
141
138
57
|131
85
14
11
19
8
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|21,205
3,591
682
735
1,514
|2,862
762
429
224
134
|279
54
17
12
46
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,584
1,289
3,633
918
443
|623
470
236
575
186
|75
24
20
22
13
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|28,996
1,740
2,476
1,149
332
1,095
|5,128
583
795
169
89
467
|369
48
45
32
8
29
|TOTAL
|189,672
|48,643
|2,560
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,315 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 55 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.