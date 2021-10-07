IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,321 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 265,982.
There are a total of 211,264 confirmed cases and 54,718 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 887,868 people have received the vaccine, and 1,619,295 total doses have been administered. 797,070 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 124 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,234. Out of those cases, 21,826 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 326 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. There are a total of 889 active cases and 313 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,352 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 154 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 59 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 125,306 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 63,478 cases.
The state said 54 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,569, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,913.
There are 12,907 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,024 cases among health care workers.
7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
24 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,064.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 11 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 35 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 87 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 210 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 504 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 851 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,366 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 24 deaths is pending.
90.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|62,817
3,030
1,057
452
|11,144
668
301
213
|672
38
9
8
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,538
10,217
2,705
460
2,874
1,372
2,241
80
|308
4,626
1,314
179
736
760
718
23
|22
188
40
12
32
37
40
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,359
1,525
8,203
3,710
337
1,373
739
75
|5,618
751
1,142
1,174
101
226
213
21
|198
5
35
39
5
15
14
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,389
3,399
391
576
1,054
445
323
229
|4,830
2,859
540
353
447
168
153
78
|155
99
15
12
20
12
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,911
4,050
823
792
1,613
|3,186
823
432
285
163
|332
74
23
17
55
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,086
1,417
3,990
952
470
|730
548
261
614
233
|88
29
25
25
17
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|32,566
1,900
2,775
1,302
373
1,187
|5,314
658
895
185
95
542
|452
53
55
38
8
41
|TOTAL
|211,264
|54,718
|3,064
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
