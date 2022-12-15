IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,329 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 509,199.
There are a total of 390,390 confirmed cases and 118,809 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 113,437 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 467,335 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,716,867 total doses have been administered. 966,684 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 14 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,440. Out of those cases, 42,681 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 567 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 126 cases in the last seven days and 501 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 113,997 cases.
The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,850, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,148.
39,482 cases received any booster dose, and 313 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,287.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 418 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 951 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,452 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,178 people were 80+
94.78% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.82% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
92.36% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.64% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|127,828
7,196
2,458
811
|28,768
1,607
598
449
|1,104
72
17
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,228
18,522
4,356
814
4,048
2,391
3,079
130
|835
9,488
2,612
453
1,425
1,418
1,628
46
|32
309
68
15
55
61
68
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,826
2,905
13,644
6,725
691
2,389
1,718
116
|12,104
1,471
2,035
2,553
226
563
770
37
|300
9
55
69
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,146
6,610
634
872
1,418
780
637
354
|8,812
4,406
1,024
793
1,115
355
307
177
|270
172
34
20
31
18
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|39,296
8,182
1,760
1,820
2,555
|7,007
1,895
607
862
501
|647
197
69
44
80
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,691
2,558
6,871
1,496
929
|1,658
938
715
1,105
428
|159
58
55
38
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|56,569
2,936
4,818
2,098
635
1,657
|12,354
1,239
1,693
453
159
944
|716
85
91
55
16
59
|TOTAL
|390,390
|118,809
|5,287
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
