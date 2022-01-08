IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,765 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 327,065.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 8,000 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 258,936 confirmed cases and 68,129 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,225 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 336,255 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,173,100 total doses have been administered. 896,597 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 223 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 28,546. Out of those cases, 27,351 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 453 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 328 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday. There are 173 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 82 in Madison and 40 in Teton. There are a total of 1,298 active cases and 409 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,881 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 189 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Blaine County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 139,016 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 76 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 75,906 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,150, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,405.

There are 13,727 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,411 cases among health care workers.

22,706 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,235.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

352 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

754 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,170 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,726 people were 80+

94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

91.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 78,644

3,780

1,337

603 12,577

798

372

252 877

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,476

11,731

3,001

528

3,179

1,552

2,420

85 549

5,606

1,546

269

919

908

935

26 27

251

58

14

46

45

54

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 23,276

2,043

9,651

4,734

415

1,742

1,032

92 7,509

1,043

1,454

1,646

149

365

392

29 252

8

43

55

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 9,160

4,135

435

650

1,198

563

417

270 5,826

3,463

672

503

712

218

200

124 217

138

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 28,620

5,706

1,284

1,120

1,963 4,346

1,188

476

655

278 499

152

51

31

68 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,838

1,731

4,624

1,027

578 938

693

353

759

293 118

42

41

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 39,766

2,184

3,356

1,559

455

1,303 6,136

812

1,034

216

116

659 612

72

75

43

14

50 TOTAL 258,936 68,129 4,235

