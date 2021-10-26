IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,344 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 287,679.

There are a total of 228,889 confirmed cases and 58,790 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,176 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 86,342 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,666,360 total doses have been administered. 825,003 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 121 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,113 Out of those cases, 24,000 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 374 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 164 new cases and three new deaths Tuesday. There are 95 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 23 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 735 active cases and 337 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,870 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 163 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 128,247 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 67,527 cases.

The state said 63 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,518, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,094.

There are 13,156 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,407 cases among health care workers.

13,285 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

45 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,473.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

15 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

110 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

265 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

591 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

958 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,494 people were 80+

94.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.65% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 30 deaths is pending.

91.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 22 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 68,702

3,374

1,137

543 11,452

704

328

229 763

43

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,682

10,797

2,820

479

3,007

1,442

2,303

83 324

5,002

1,415

199

819

815

818

23 26

210

51

12

36

40

45

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,701

1,618

8,537

4,048

361

1,431

823

76 6,204

813

1,240

1,354

113

257

266

23 212

5

38

43

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,938

3,586

406

600

1,080

492

358

243 5,258

3,175

579

438

494

194

177

95 178

116

19

14

23

13

8

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,198

4,675

1,050

829

1,797 3,367

874

443

327

167 384

94

31

23

59 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,293

1,475

4,208

975

505 801

608

304

634

254 93

34

33

25

20 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,028

2,049

3,078

1,433

419

1,239 5,539

727

987

194

102

607 499

59

61

39

12

46 TOTAL 228,889 58,790 3,473

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,344 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 45 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.