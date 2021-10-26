IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,344 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 287,679.
There are a total of 228,889 confirmed cases and 58,790 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 84,176 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 86,342 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,666,360 total doses have been administered. 825,003 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 121 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,113 Out of those cases, 24,000 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 374 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 164 new cases and three new deaths Tuesday. There are 95 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 23 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 735 active cases and 337 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,870 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 163 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 128,247 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 67,527 cases.
The state said 63 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,518, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,094.
There are 13,156 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,407 cases among health care workers.
13,285 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
45 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,473.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 15 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 110 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 265 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 591 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 958 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,494 people were 80+
94.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.65% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 30 deaths is pending.
91.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 22 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|68,702
3,374
1,137
543
|11,452
704
328
229
|763
43
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,682
10,797
2,820
479
3,007
1,442
2,303
83
|324
5,002
1,415
199
819
815
818
23
|26
210
51
12
36
40
45
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|19,701
1,618
8,537
4,048
361
1,431
823
76
|6,204
813
1,240
1,354
113
257
266
23
|212
5
38
43
6
16
18
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,938
3,586
406
600
1,080
492
358
243
|5,258
3,175
579
438
494
194
177
95
|178
116
19
14
23
13
8
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|25,198
4,675
1,050
829
1,797
|3,367
874
443
327
167
|384
94
31
23
59
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,293
1,475
4,208
975
505
|801
608
304
634
254
|93
34
33
25
20
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,028
2,049
3,078
1,433
419
1,239
|5,539
727
987
194
102
607
|499
59
61
39
12
46
|TOTAL
|228,889
|58,790
|3,473
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
