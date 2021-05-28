IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 135 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 192,012.
There are a total of 153,670 confirmed cases and 38,342 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 672,164 people have received the vaccine, and 1,220,941 total doses have been administered. 590,772 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 6 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,176. Out of the 17,176 cases, 17,097 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 9 new cases and one new death Friday. There are 3 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 81 active cases and 259 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 111,299 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,932 cases.
The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,582, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,450.
There are 11,839 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,728 cases among health care workers.
295 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,090.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 93 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 602 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,053 people were 80+
94.57% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,770
1,609
666
257
|8,987
457
181
108
|472
17
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,137
7,379
2,030
386
2,492
939
1,936
54
|248
2,279
596
125
455
378
406
18
|18
127
23
11
27
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,879
1,213
7,185
2,992
249
1,129
532
58
|4,158
532
928
826
61
149
120
11
|170
4
28
31
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,205
2,851
357
471
946
291
250
167
|3,558
2,018
341
196
265
105
116
38
|110
76
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,357
2,689
461
567
1,078
|2,174
615
411
130
65
|210
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,339
926
3,028
783
302
|339
340
166
286
109
|54
18
11
14
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,707
1,423
2,033
938
258
882
|4,410
385
551
139
83
345
|299
38
37
30
4
21
|TOTAL
|153,670
|38,342
|2,090
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 135 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.