IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,352 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 462,978.
There are a total of 361,246 confirmed cases and 101,732 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,582 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 428,140 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,443,292 total doses have been administered. 947,067 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,240 Out of those cases, 383,56 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 521 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 262 cases in the last seven days and 476 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 106,286 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,411, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,963.
83,729 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,973.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 402 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 909 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,370 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,019 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
92.08% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.92% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|118,602
6,417
2,269
767
|23,109
1,246
513
369
|1,031
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,602
16,666
3,947
725
3,785
2,114
2,848
123
|753
8,208
2,292
400
1,292
1,267
1,456
39
|30
295
65
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|31,572
2,783
12,950
6,139
582
2,208
1,340
111
|10,718
1,417
1,868
2,211
195
497
546
34
|287
9
52
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,365
5,855
552
795
1,353
700
575
328
|8,076
4,222
967
722
1,042
280
256
152
|250
160
26
20
29
16
11
10
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,073
7,610
1,631
1,660
2,401
|6,179
1,634
541
800
395
|600
189
63
41
76
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,838
2,245
6,444
1,351
777
|1,409
859
617
1,024
397
|149
52
50
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|53,362
2,726
4,371
1,969
584
1,594
|9,827
1,043
1,351
359
142
859
|689
80
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|361,246
|101,732
|4,973
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
