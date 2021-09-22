IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,354 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 246,749.

There are a total of 196,188 confirmed cases and 50,561 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 863,870 people have received the vaccine, and 1,573,305 total doses have been administered. 773,133 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 145 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,371. Out of those cases, 19,796 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 284 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. There are a total of 834 active cases and 282 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 901 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 144 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 44 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 123,512 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 59,780 cases.

The state said 96 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,814, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,791.

There are 12,752 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,816 cases among health care workers.

5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,687.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

24 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

65 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

163 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

411 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

762 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,252 people were 80+

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

90.81% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.19% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 56,862

2,637

947

377 10,746

622

281

201 589

29

6

5 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,427

9,647

2,520

440

2,785

1,266

2,170

68 290

4,138

1,125

169

669

678

640

22 20

169

36

11

29

29

39

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 17,071

1,428

7,894

3,463

300

1,306

683

61 5,089

698

1,073

1,032

87

195

180

16 186

5

31

35

3

14

12

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,823

3,259

378

549

1,030

417

299

210 4,330

2,545

492

270

405

153

146

65 134

89

14

11

19

9

5

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,766

3,730

722

754

1,545 2,984

773

429

250

146 298

61

19

15

50 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,841

1,320

3,775

937

455 664

502

236

585

213 77

24

23

22

15 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 29,890

1,771

2,535

1,189

348

1,120 5,177

599

815

170

92

501 380

50

47

34

8

32 TOTAL 196,188 50,561 2,687

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,354 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.