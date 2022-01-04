IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,420 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths over the holiday weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 320,802.

There are a total of 254,373 confirmed cases and 66,429 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,627 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 326,447 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,155,641 total doses have been administered. 893,193 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 122 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,927. Out of those cases, 27,193 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 451 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday. There are 30 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 12 in Teton. There are a total of 218 active cases and 398 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,400 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 183 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Blaine County.

The state is reporting there are 138,534 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 73 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 74,107 cases.

The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,043, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,372.

There are 13,672 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,324 cases among health care workers.

22,706 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,169.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

18 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

156 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

344 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

740 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,150 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,707 people were 80+

94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.31% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

91.57% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.43% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 76,353

3,723

1,281

591 12,172

792

360

248 865

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,156

11,579

2,972

522

3,155

1,534

2,402

83 461

5,509

1,529

259

911

900

921

26 27

245

57

14

45

45

53

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,440

1,895

9,371

4,613

411

1,700

1,016

92 7,137

952

1,386

1,591

149

344

381

29 247

8

42

53

6

19

23

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,971

4,023

432

646

1,182

556

416

263 5,657

3,417

657

502

669

217

198

121 217

136

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 28,154

5,611

1,272

1,116

1,936 4,244

1,181

475

653

277 488

147

51

30

67 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,737

1,696

4,562

1,019

568 902

692

347

741

291 113

42

41

28

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 39,265

2,177

3,322

1,547

452

1,296 6,007

801

1,029

216

116

655 608

72

75

42

14

48 TOTAL 254,373 66,429 4,169

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,420 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.