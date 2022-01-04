IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,420 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths over the holiday weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 320,802.
There are a total of 254,373 confirmed cases and 66,429 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,627 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 326,447 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,155,641 total doses have been administered. 893,193 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 122 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,927. Out of those cases, 27,193 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 451 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday. There are 30 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 12 in Teton. There are a total of 218 active cases and 398 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,400 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 183 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Blaine County.
The state is reporting there are 138,534 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 73 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 74,107 cases.
The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,043, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,372.
There are 13,672 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,324 cases among health care workers.
22,706 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,169.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 18 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 156 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 344 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 740 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,150 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,707 people were 80+
94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.31% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
91.57% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.43% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|76,353
3,723
1,281
591
|12,172
792
360
248
|865
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,156
11,579
2,972
522
3,155
1,534
2,402
83
|461
5,509
1,529
259
911
900
921
26
|27
245
57
14
45
45
53
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,440
1,895
9,371
4,613
411
1,700
1,016
92
|7,137
952
1,386
1,591
149
344
381
29
|247
8
42
53
6
19
23
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,971
4,023
432
646
1,182
556
416
263
|5,657
3,417
657
502
669
217
198
121
|217
136
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|28,154
5,611
1,272
1,116
1,936
|4,244
1,181
475
653
277
|488
147
51
30
67
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,737
1,696
4,562
1,019
568
|902
692
347
741
291
|113
42
41
28
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|39,265
2,177
3,322
1,547
452
1,296
|6,007
801
1,029
216
116
655
|608
72
75
42
14
48
|TOTAL
|254,373
|66,429
|4,169
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
