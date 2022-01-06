IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,441 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 323,965.
There are a total of 255,647 confirmed cases and 67,318 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,799 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 331,141 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,163,177 total doses have been administered. 894,927 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 28,200. Out of those cases, 27,250 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 452 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Tuesday. There are 175 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 14 in Fremont, 28 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 64 in Madison and 30 in Teton. There are a total of 674 active cases and 405 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,624 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 186 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Blaine County.
The state is reporting there are 138,742 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 76 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 75,019 cases.
The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,121, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,397.
There are 13,696 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,359 cases among health care workers.
22,706 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,192.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 19 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 157 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 344 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 746 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,157 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,715 people were 80+
94.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.31% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
91.59% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.41% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|77,138
3,749
1,293
593
|12,492
795
360
250
|870
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,263
11,639
2,984
526
3,163
1,543
2,408
84
|517
5,546
1,625
260
914
903
928
26
|27
247
57
14
46
45
53
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,871
1,969
9,495
4,678
412
1,725
1,026
92
|7,334
1,004
1,427
1,625
149
358
389
29
|249
8
43
53
7
20
23
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|9,038
4,079
435
648
1,191
557
416
268
|5,724
3,440
666
503
698
218
198
121
|217
136
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|28,387
5,657
1,276
1,118
1,949
|4,299
1,185
476
654
278
|490
148
51
31
67
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,788
1,721
4,589
1,025
578
|925
692
349
748
292
|115
42
41
28
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|39,579
2,183
3,341
1,554
453
1,302
|6,093
812
1,033
216
116
655
|610
72
75
42
14
50
|TOTAL
|255,647
|67,318
|4,192
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
