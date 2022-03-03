IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,442 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 430,918

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 9,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 337,810 confirmed cases and 93,108 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,171 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 395,621 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,291,952 total doses have been administered. 923,825 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,755. Out of those cases, 37,070 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 496 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. There are a total of 87 active cases and 456 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,801 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County, Jerome County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 153,278 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 93 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 100,126 cases.

The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,919 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,716.

There are 14,965 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,029 cases among health care workers.

62,144 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,772.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

390 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

862 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,328 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,935 people were 80+

94.61% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 19 deaths is pending.

91.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 108,434

5,851

2,060

745 20,234

942

423

313 989

67

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,804

14,690

3,617

642

3,659

1,943

2,714

113 707

7,012

1,912

370

1,135

1,101

1,212

30 30

282

64

15

52

54

59

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,642

2,659

12,500

5,928

512

2,139

1,237

106 10,423

1,374

1,796

2,160

169

481

485

32 279

8

49

62

8

25

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,746

5,586

523

780

1,328

659

551

316 7,797

4,142

957

706

987

261

247

151 239

150

24

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 33,334

6,926

1,525

1,238

2,225 5,611

1,492

497

742

361 576

176

57

40

75 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,526

2,093

6,090

1,259

739 1,333

816

559

987

386 139

49

48

31

28 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 51,832

2,645

4,225

1,931

560

1,546 9,107

975

1,273

321

135

801 673

78

84

51

14

57 TOTAL 337,810 93,108 4,772

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

