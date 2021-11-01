IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,445 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 292,317.

There are a total of 232,484 confirmed cases and 59,833 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,975 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 114,449 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,679,849 total doses have been administered. 832,219 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 168 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,602. Out of those cases, 24,515 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 390 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 693 active cases and 338 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,018 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 165 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Canyon County,.

The state is reporting there are 129,241 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,377 cases.

The state said 53 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,702, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,133.

There are 13,222 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,471 cases among health care workers.

14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

37 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,571.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

42 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

116 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

280 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

610 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

985 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,522 people were 80+

93.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 24 deaths is pending.

91.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 69,894

3,430

1,157

556 11,531

719

339

233 777

44

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,711

10,881

2,837

482

3,034

1,452

2,319

83 326

5,067

1,429

207

843

823

848

23 27

213

51

12

36

42

46

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,859

1,627

8,600

4,203

365

1,448

838

82 6,320

824

1,278

1,406

118

268

281

28 212

5

38

44

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,136

3,653

410

604

1,090

507

364

246 5,315

3,218

590

462

520

199

184

104 188

120

19

15

23

13

9

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,597

4,821

1,095

845

1,829 3,493

902

445

350

173 401

97

31

25

60 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,350

1,493

4,261

975

512 810

639

312

642

267 97

36

36

26

21 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,566

2,067

3,132

1,460

426

1,258 5,598

736

990

194

103

616 519

60

63

39

12

47 TOTAL 232,484 59,833 3,571

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







