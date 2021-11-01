IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,445 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 292,317.
There are a total of 232,484 confirmed cases and 59,833 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,975 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 114,449 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,679,849 total doses have been administered. 832,219 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 168 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,602. Out of those cases, 24,515 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 390 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 693 active cases and 338 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,018 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 165 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Canyon County,.
The state is reporting there are 129,241 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,377 cases.
The state said 53 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,702, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,133.
There are 13,222 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,471 cases among health care workers.
14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
37 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,571.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 42 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 116 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 280 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 610 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 985 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,522 people were 80+
93.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 24 deaths is pending.
91.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|69,894
3,430
1,157
556
|11,531
719
339
233
|777
44
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,711
10,881
2,837
482
3,034
1,452
2,319
83
|326
5,067
1,429
207
843
823
848
23
|27
213
51
12
36
42
46
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|19,859
1,627
8,600
4,203
365
1,448
838
82
|6,320
824
1,278
1,406
118
268
281
28
|212
5
38
44
6
16
18
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,136
3,653
410
604
1,090
507
364
246
|5,315
3,218
590
462
520
199
184
104
|188
120
19
15
23
13
9
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|25,597
4,821
1,095
845
1,829
|3,493
902
445
350
173
|401
97
31
25
60
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,350
1,493
4,261
975
512
|810
639
312
642
267
|97
36
36
26
21
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,566
2,067
3,132
1,460
426
1,258
|5,598
736
990
194
103
616
|519
60
63
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|232,484
|59,833
|3,571
These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state's numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
