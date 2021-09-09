IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,459 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Thursday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 231,056.

There are a total of 184,172 confirmed cases and 46,884 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 838,385 people have received the vaccine, and 1,524,514 total doses have been administered. 748,518 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 151 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,813. Out of those cases, 18,759 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 261 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 95 new cases and four new deaths Thursday. There are 60 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 647 active cases and 276 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 89,523 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 624 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 135 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 30 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Ada County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 121,867 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 56,660 cases.

The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,250, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,708.

There are 12,629 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,668 cases among health care workers.

3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,447.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

18 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

53 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

135 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

361 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

696 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,176 people were 80+

94.61% of deaths with known race were White. 1.07% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

90.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 52,729

2,267

872

340 10,331

573

261

183 538

23

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,352

9,059

2,356

425

2,689

1,130

2,086

59 279

3,589

942

144

604

579

564

18 20

157

31

11

29

28

35

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,413

1,382

7,773

3,342

280

1,264

650

60 4,705

650

1,029

960

74

180

156

13 181

4

29

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,199

3,101

366

523

1,012

372

286

190 4,054

2,332

439

260

358

135

135

51 127

80

14

9

19

7

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 20,695

3,420

651

720

1,496 2,704

708

426

202

98 259

51

14

11

44 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,428

1,257

3,532

898

425 603

447

234

538

159 67

20

18

19

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 28,044

1,697

2,407

1,107

317

1,055 5,066

571

753

165

88

454 359

47

42

32

7

28 TOTAL 184,172 46,884 2,447

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

