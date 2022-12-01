IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,462 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 506,232.

There are a total of 388,553 confirmed cases and 117,679 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 113,069 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 466,025 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,702,682 total doses have been administered. 965,994 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 24 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,166. Out of those cases, 42,382 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 565 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 189 cases in the last seven days and 501 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 113,751 cases.

The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,735, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,133.

35,407 cases received any booster dose.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,268.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

195 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

417 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

949 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,449 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,166 people were 80+

94.79% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.83% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.34% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.66% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 127,307

7,157

2,448

806 28,382

1,574

596

444 1,110

72

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,178

18,398

4,334

795

4,027

2,378

3,063

130 830

9,388

2,599

462

1,417

1,410

1,617

43 32

308

68

15

55

67

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,606

2,889

13,595

6,678

691

2,373

1,713

116 12,039

1,461

2,014

2,536

226

552

769

37 301

9

55

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,052

6,568

621

863

1,409

769

624

353 8,751

4,376

1,016

783

1,107

328

302

171 269

172

34

20

31

18

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,119

8,153

1,751

1,819

2,544 6,943

1,878

595

861

493 644

197

68

44

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,609

2,535

6,849

1,488

914 1,638

938

707

1,104

424 159

58

54

36

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 56,381

2,926

4,793

2,088

629

1,653 12,183

1,224

1,674

450

158

938 716

83

91

54

16

59 TOTAL 388,553 117,679 5,268

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,462 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.