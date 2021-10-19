IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,464 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 279,921
There are a total of 222,711 confirmed cases and 57,210 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 87,296 people have received one dose of a two dose series,and 66,152 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,648,105 total doses have been administered. 813,935 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 104 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,457 Out of those cases, 23,122 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 350 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 119 new cases Tuesday. There are 67 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 22 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 703 active cases and 326 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,601 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 159 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 127,084 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 66,116 cases.
The state said 68 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,148, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,021.
There are 13,046 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,255 cases among health care workers.
11,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,316.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 14 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 39 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 101 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 243 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 560 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 906 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,453 people were 80+
94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.31% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
91.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|66,831
3,281
1,113
522
|11,347
677
310
218
|725
42
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,653
10,635
2,792
472
2,960
1,431
2,290
83
|319
4,907
1,399
193
786
799
788
23
|24
203
47
12
34
40
45
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|19,072
1,586
8,407
3,907
351
1,409
798
75
|5,899
787
1,209
1,277
106
246
249
22
|208
5
35
42
5
16
16
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,725
3,497
399
591
1,068
476
350
239
|5,135
3,079
567
407
476
183
175
90
|168
109
17
13
22
13
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|24,041
4,383
919
817
1,721
|3,249
840
435
304
166
|367
90
27
19
59
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,214
1,448
4,123
969
493
|769
581
279
621
244
|91
31
32
25
19
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|34,973
1,991
2,969
1,395
398
1,216
|5,444
706
958
190
100
593
|482
55
57
39
10
43
|TOTAL
|222,711
|57,210
|3,316
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
