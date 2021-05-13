IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 149 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 189,735.
There are a total of 151,924 confirmed cases and 37,811 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 628,334 people have received the vaccine, and 1,141,083 total doses have been administered. 548,896 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 6 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,057. Out of the 17,057 cases, 16,988 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 226 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 7 new cases Thursday. There are 3 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 92 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 109,387 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,444 cases.
The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,262, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,393.
There are 11,659 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,586 cases among health care workers.
249 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,064.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 89 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 287 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 589 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,046 people were 80+
94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
90.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,334
1,573
658
251
|8,846
445
180
105
|467
15
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,133
7,321
2,018
386
2,488
937
1,934
54
|244
2,211
588
122
454
378
405
17
|18
127
23
11
27
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,797
1,208
7,106
2,979
244
1,125
528
58
|4,136
529
916
823
58
147
119
11
|167
4
28
28
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,166
2,831
356
469
937
285
245
171
|3,540
2,011
332
195
263
102
115
39
|108
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,023
2,646
457
556
1,051
|2,110
602
411
129
66
|209
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,299
903
2,989
776
291
|332
325
164
274
106
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,436
1,403
2,020
928
258
873
|4,347
376
544
139
83
342
|296
38
37
29
4
21
|TOTAL
|151,924
|37,811
|2,064
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 149 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.