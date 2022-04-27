IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 151 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 445,821.
There are a total of 349,266 confirmed cases and 96,555 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,883 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 412,281 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,364,351 total doses have been administered. 936,659 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,011. Out of those cases, 37,464 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 511 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 11 active cases and 473 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,859 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Nez Perce County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 78 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 103,096 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,128, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,930.
75,267 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,923.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 183 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 901 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,360 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,996 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
92.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
On Friday, the IDHW updated it’s dashboard. Below are the changes to data visualizations implemented April 15:
- Daily Cases Trend: Case dates are bases on the date of report rather than the date the investigation record was added to the statewide data system. The date of report represents the earliest date of a record that established evidence of infection (e.g. lab report, medical record).
- Onset Date Trend: This graph was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and onset date is not available in most laboratory results.
- Estimated Recovered was removed. This cannot be calculated without onset date.
- -Counts of Asymptomatic cases was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and symptom status is not available in most laboratory results.
- Cases among Healthcare Workers was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and occupation is not available in most laboratory results.
- Cases by Date of Onset and Public Health District was removed. Universal case investigation is no longer conducted and onset date is not available in most laboratory results.
- Cases by Public Health District was added. This graph breaks out the daily cases trend by public health district of residence.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|113,212
6,086
2,143
745
|21,068
1,129
479
346
|1,020
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,278
16,154
3,843
707
3,746
2,050
2,798
121
|731
7,897
2,230
399
1,284
1,236
1,431
37
|30
294
65
15
52
55
63
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,739
2,694
12,523
5,937
519
2,147
1,240
107
|10,431
1,391
1,794
2,158
173
483
488
33
|286
9
50
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,855
5,655
531
785
1,329
666
559
316
|7,838
4,165
959
709
987
261
247
150
|247
154
26
20
29
16
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,240
7,370
1,578
1,633
2,366
|5,749
1,514
509
763
370
|593
186
62
41
76
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,570
2,142
6,153
1,310
744
|1,348
829
569
1,001
390
|147
52
48
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,264
2,660
4,264
1,943
567
1,563
|9,251
1,004
1,294
324
135
825
|685
79
86
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|349,266
|96,555
|4,923
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
