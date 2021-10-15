IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,520 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 276,080.
There are a total of 219,582 confirmed cases and 56,498 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 898,537 people have received the vaccine, and 1,639,989 total doses have been administered. 809,091 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,154 Out of those cases, 22,738 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 348 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 105 new cases and three new deaths Friday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 18 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 8 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 755 active cases and 326 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 98,920 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,529 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 157 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 63 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 126,246 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 65,411 cases.
The state said 59 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,024, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,998.
There are 12,965 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,170 cases among health care workers.
9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
34 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,251.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 38 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 98 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 230 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 539 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 896 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,437 people were 80+
94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 25 deaths is pending.
90.91% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.09% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|65,965
3,191
1,100
493
|11,292
671
303
216
|718
42
10
8
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,613
10,518
2,777
468
2,923
1,413
2,276
83
|317
4,795
1,378
190
777
791
768
23
|23
199
44
12
34
40
44
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,887
1,573
8,358
3,863
348
1,401
762
75
|5,802
780
1,193
1,248
105
243
239
22
|207
5
35
42
5
16
16
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,653
3,472
396
589
1,063
464
347
239
|5,065
3,002
555
407
475
177
167
83
|168
106
17
13
22
13
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|23,749
4,250
885
810
1,683
|3,227
837
432
298
165
|356
83
24
19
57
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,186
1,441
4,082
966
486
|761
571
274
619
238
|91
31
30
25
19
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|34,277
1,965
2,904
1,360
394
1,211
|5,418
694
941
189
98
582
|467
54
57
38
9
41
|TOTAL
|219,582
|56,498
|3,251
