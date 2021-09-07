IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,524 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths over the holiday day weekend. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 227,068.

There are a total of 181,307 confirmed cases and 45,761 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 828,284 people have received the vaccine, and 1,505,574 total doses have been administered. 739,156 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update. There are 255 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update. There are a total of 603 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 532 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 130 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 24 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonner County, Twin Falls County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 121,431 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 55,902 cases.

The state said 45 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,037, and 20 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,681.

There are 12,594 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,604 cases among health care workers.

3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,393.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

51 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

128 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

350 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

678 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,161 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

90.68% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.32% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 52,333

2,229

863

336 10,238

557

255

166 532

23

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,330

8,915

2,312

421

2,667

1,103

2,073

59 272

3,443

910

140

583

554

550

18 19

148

31

11

29

28

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,127

1,361

7,716

3,295

269

1,250

639

59 4,576

636

1,023

936

68

178

152

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,007

3,044

364

514

1,005

359

281

189 3,986

2,274

420

257

336

128

132

48 127

79

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 20,179

3,366

623

709

1,475 2,665

705

424

178

88 255

49

14

11

43 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,297

1,226

3,441

883

412 559

422

230

494

154 66

18

18

17

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 27,476

1,670

2,364

1,087

313

1,023 4,997

541

713

163

87

415 348

46

40

31

5

26 TOTAL 181,307 45,761 2,393

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

