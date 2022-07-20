IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,529 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 474,150.
There are a total of 368,527 confirmed cases and 105,623 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 106,174 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 433,351 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,467,030 total doses have been administered. 949,513 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,124. Out of those cases, 39,125 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 57 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 371 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 108,357 cases.
The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,607, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,987.
89,190 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,010.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 916 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,380 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,038 people were 80+
94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
92.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|121,211
6,597
2,311
792
|24,328
1,305
530
395
|1,038
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,783
17,117
4,037
735
3,825
2,161
2,887
123
|775
8,566
2,356
413
1,315
1,312
1,495
42
|29
297
64
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|32,303
2,813
13,152
6,271
628
2,271
1,414
113
|11,031
1,424
1,904
2,305
208
519
598
36
|289
9
54
65
9
28
26
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,775
6,015
560
803
1,365
709
588
332
|8,236
4,266
973
734
1,045
296
266
161
|253
161
27
20
29
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,632
7,707
1,660
1,726
2,449
|6,376
1,711
552
831
463
|611
190
63
41
77
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,999
2,317
6,540
1,374
802
|1,439
874
638
1,039
403
|150
52
51
34
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|54,032
2,777
4,462
1,992
598
1,616
|10,392
1,094
1,436
382
148
871
|691
80
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|368,527
|105,623
|5,010
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,529 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.