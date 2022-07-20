IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,529 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 474,150.

There are a total of 368,527 confirmed cases and 105,623 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,174 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 433,351 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,467,030 total doses have been administered. 949,513 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,124. Out of those cases, 39,125 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 57 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 371 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 108,357 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,607, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,987.

89,190 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,010.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

916 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,380 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,038 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 121,211

6,597

2,311

792 24,328

1,305

530

395 1,038

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,783

17,117

4,037

735

3,825

2,161

2,887

123 775

8,566

2,356

413

1,315

1,312

1,495

42 29

297

64

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 32,303

2,813

13,152

6,271

628

2,271

1,414

113 11,031

1,424

1,904

2,305

208

519

598

36 289

9

54

65

9

28

26

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,775

6,015

560

803

1,365

709

588

332 8,236

4,266

973

734

1,045

296

266

161 253

161

27

20

29

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,632

7,707

1,660

1,726

2,449 6,376

1,711

552

831

463 611

190

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,999

2,317

6,540

1,374

802 1,439

874

638

1,039

403 150

52

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 54,032

2,777

4,462

1,992

598

1,616 10,392

1,094

1,436

382

148

871 691

80

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 368,527 105,623 5,010

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,529 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.