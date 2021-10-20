IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,549 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 281,470
There are a total of 224,019 confirmed cases and 57,451 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 86,996 people have received one dose of a two dose series,and 68,819 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,650,737 total doses have been administered. 815,456 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,595 Out of those cases, 23,131 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 359 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 151 new cases and one new death Wednesday. There are 89 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 28 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 703 active cases and 327 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,634 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 160 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 127,242 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 66,381 cases.
The state said 119 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,267, and 21 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,042.
There are 13,067 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,274 cases among health care workers.
11,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,346.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 14 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 103 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 247 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 566 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 915 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,461 people were 80+
94.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.41% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
90.95% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.05% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|67,266
3,307
1,124
530
|11,364
682
311
218
|737
43
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,658
10,665
2,797
472
2,979
1,431
2,294
83
|319
4,925
1,400
194
791
803
794
23
|24
204
47
12
34
40
45
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|19,161
1,592
8,435
3,925
351
1,415
802
75
|5,923
795
1,211
1,283
106
248
253
22
|209
5
35
42
5
16
16
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,778
3,501
401
594
1,071
478
352
239
|5,162
3,091
570
430
478
185
175
90
|169
110
17
14
23
13
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|24,440
4,416
938
824
1,740
|3,255
842
436
311
167
|368
90
28
19
59
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,231
1,451
4,141
971
494
|770
586
286
622
249
|92
31
33
25
19
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|35,202
2,008
2,996
1,402
401
1,220
|5,455
707
966
190
100
595
|487
56
58
39
10
43
|TOTAL
|224,019
|57,451
|3,346
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
