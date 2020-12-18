SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 5:35 p.m. Local health officials reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths in the area Friday. See the health district breakdown below.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. Idaho officials reported 1,340 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Friday. You can view more HERE.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 3 new deaths and 86 new cases Friday. There are new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 13 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 707 active cases in the area. You can view more HERE.

EIPH also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths Friday. Two were Bonneville County men in their 70s, and one was a Jefferson County man in his 60s.

This brings the health district total to 151.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new deaths and 69 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

See county case counts below:

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 11,765.

Out of the 11,765 cases, 10,713 have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH has also confirmed two deaths due to COVID-19.

They are a male in his 90’s from Bigham County and a male in his 80’s from Oneida County.

This brings the total to 116 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health

EIPH has reported 151 deaths in its health district.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 deaths in Idaho

As of Thursday, there are 1,259 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

24 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

49 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

165 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

345 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

667 people were 80+

95.23% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.65% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.53% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

89.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.

What you can do

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.