SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 5:20 p.m. Local health officials reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in the area Monday. See the health district breakdown below.

EIPH also reported six new COVID-19 related deaths Monday. They are as follows:

Male from Bonneville County in his 40s.

Male from Bonneville County in his 70s.

Male from Bonneville County in his 70s.

Male from Bonneville County in his 80s.

Male from Madison County in his 90s.

Female from Jefferson County in her 70s.

This brings the health district total to 167.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 96 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho.

See county case counts below:

New Confirmed New Probable Total Bannock 15 20 35 Bear Lake 3 1 4 Bingham 10 31 41 Butte 1 0 1 Caribou 1 8 9 Franklin 4 0 4 Oneida 0 0 0 Power 1 1 2 TOTAL 35 61 96

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 12,434.

Out of the 12,434 cases, 11,815 have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH has also confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19.

They are three residents of Bannock County: a male in his 70’s, a male in his 80’s and a female in her 60’s.

This brings the total to 129 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 60 new cases Monday. There are 38 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 344 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has reported 167 deaths in its health district.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 deaths in Idaho

As of Sunday, there are 1,354 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

28 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

54 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

181 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

369 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

715 people were 80+

95.21% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

89.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

What you can do

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

