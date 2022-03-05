IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,565 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 432,483.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 8,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 339,071 confirmed cases and 93,412 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,074 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 396,023 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,293,116 total doses have been administered. 924,223 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,763. Out of those cases, 37,094 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 496 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 9 new cases Friday. There are 5 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Madison and 2 on Teton. There are a total of 61 active cases and 456 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,818 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County, Jerome County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 153,990 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 93 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 100,470 cases.

The state said 63 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,972 and 16 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,732.

There are 15,013 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,115 cases among health care workers.

62,144 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,788.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

391 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

867 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,333 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,940 people were 80+

94.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

91.88% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.12% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 109,789

5,882

2,083

745 20,325

955

423

313 992

69

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,856

14,883

3,652

657

3,682

1,979

2,721

115 707

7,079

1,938

369

1,144

1,109

1,224

30 30

283

64

15

52

54

61

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,681

2,661

12,506

5,929

513

2,139

1,237

106 10,425

1,375

1,796

2,160

169

481

485

32 279

8

49

62

8

26

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,762

5,592

523

780

1,328

659

554

316 7,798

4,142

957

706

987

262

247

151 239

150

24

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 33,473

6,948

1,522

1,242

2,237 5,627

1,490

497

745

362 579

176

57

40

75 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,533

2,098

6,097

1,274

740 1,336

816

559

987

386 140

50

48

31

28 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,181

2,660

4,241

1,940

559

1,552 9,144

976

1,281

321

135

807 674

78

84

52

14

57 TOTAL 339,071 93,412 4,788

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







