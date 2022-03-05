IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,565 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 432,483.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 8,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 339,071 confirmed cases and 93,412 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 106,074 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 396,023 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,293,116 total doses have been administered. 924,223 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,763. Out of those cases, 37,094 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 496 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 9 new cases Friday. There are 5 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Madison and 2 on Teton. There are a total of 61 active cases and 456 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,818 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County, Jerome County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 153,990 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 93 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 100,470 cases.
The state said 63 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,972 and 16 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,732.
There are 15,013 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,115 cases among health care workers.
62,144 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,788.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 391 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 867 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,333 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,940 people were 80+
94.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
91.88% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.12% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|109,789
5,882
2,083
745
|20,325
955
423
313
|992
69
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,856
14,883
3,652
657
3,682
1,979
2,721
115
|707
7,079
1,938
369
1,144
1,109
1,224
30
|30
283
64
15
52
54
61
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,681
2,661
12,506
5,929
513
2,139
1,237
106
|10,425
1,375
1,796
2,160
169
481
485
32
|279
8
49
62
8
26
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,762
5,592
523
780
1,328
659
554
316
|7,798
4,142
957
706
987
262
247
151
|239
150
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|33,473
6,948
1,522
1,242
2,237
|5,627
1,490
497
745
362
|579
176
57
40
75
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,533
2,098
6,097
1,274
740
|1,336
816
559
987
386
|140
50
48
31
28
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,181
2,660
4,241
1,940
559
1,552
|9,144
976
1,281
321
135
807
|674
78
84
52
14
57
|TOTAL
|339,071
|93,412
|4,788
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
