IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,604 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Thursday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 224,156.

There are a total of 178,833 confirmed cases and 45,323 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 825,891 people have received the vaccine, and 1,501,549 total doses have been administered. 737,385 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 101 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,227. Out of those cases, 18,325 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 255 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 69 new cases Thursday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 579 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 513 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 129 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 23 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 120,837 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 55,292 cases.

The state said 82 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,942, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,654.

There are 12,582 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,579 cases among health care workers.

3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,379.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

51 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

125 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

347 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

673 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,158 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.68% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.32% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 51,413

2,140

843

325 10,140

546

254

159 526

23

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,309

8,806

2,277

414

2,647

1,088

2,058

59 267

3,389

900

138

573

551

539

18 19

148

30

11

29

28

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,084

1,360

7,694

3,288

269

1,248

631

59 4,559

632

1,018

932

68

177

148

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,950

3,032

363

512

1,003

356

281

189 3,967

2,262

420

248

336

128

132

48 125

79

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 19,750

3,276

612

705

1,452 2,614

698

423

178

88 255

49

14

11

43 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,270

1,220

3,415

879

410 556

419

229

481

153 66

18

18

17

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 27,112

1,658

2,341

1,062

308

1,013 4,966

551

703

161

86

407 344

47

39

31

5

25 TOTAL 178,833 45,323 2,379

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,604 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.