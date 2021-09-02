IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,604 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 224,156.
There are a total of 178,833 confirmed cases and 45,323 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 825,891 people have received the vaccine, and 1,501,549 total doses have been administered. 737,385 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 101 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,227. Out of those cases, 18,325 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 255 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 69 new cases Thursday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 579 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 513 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 129 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 23 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 120,837 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 55,292 cases.
The state said 82 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,942, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,654.
There are 12,582 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,579 cases among health care workers.
3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,379.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 51 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 125 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 347 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 673 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,158 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.68% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.32% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|51,413
2,140
843
325
|10,140
546
254
159
|526
23
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,309
8,806
2,277
414
2,647
1,088
2,058
59
|267
3,389
900
138
573
551
539
18
|19
148
30
11
29
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,084
1,360
7,694
3,288
269
1,248
631
59
|4,559
632
1,018
932
68
177
148
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,950
3,032
363
512
1,003
356
281
189
|3,967
2,262
420
248
336
128
132
48
|125
79
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|19,750
3,276
612
705
1,452
|2,614
698
423
178
88
|255
49
14
11
43
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,270
1,220
3,415
879
410
|556
419
229
481
153
|66
18
18
17
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|27,112
1,658
2,341
1,062
308
1,013
|4,966
551
703
161
86
407
|344
47
39
31
5
25
|TOTAL
|178,833
|45,323
|2,379
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,604 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.