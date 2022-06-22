IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,618 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 459,525.

There are a total of 358,909 confirmed cases and 100,616 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,521 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 426,419 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,436,552 total doses have been administered. 946,259 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,983 Out of those cases, 38,096 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 518 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 215 cases in the last seven days and 476 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 105,606 cases.

The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,357, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,961.

82,232 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,961.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

907 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,367 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,015 people were 80+

94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.08% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.92% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 117,588

6,349

2,245

766 22,702

1,231

508

361 1,028

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,543

16,563

3,931

722

3,776

2,099

2,833

122 751

8,117

2,274

397

1,289

1,258

1,450

37 30

295

65

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 31,446

2,776

12,912

6,110

563

2,194

1,323

110 10,652

1,417

1,857

2,193

188

495

530

34 287

9

52

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,257

5,820

547

794

1,348

691

574

323 8,023

4,214

965

719

1,029

276

252

151 250

158

26

20

29

16

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,885

7,579

1,625

1,648

2,394 6,101

1,607

537

790

388 598

189

63

41

76 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,785

2,223

6,424

1,345

773 1,393

847

611

1,016

397 148

52

49

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 53,115

2,712

4,347

1,963

582

1,586 9,707

1,028

1,336

351

139

856 688

79

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 358,909 100,616 4,961

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

