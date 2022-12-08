IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,638 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 507,870.

There are a total of 389,582 confirmed cases and 118,288 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 113,437 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 467,335 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,716,867 total doses have been administered. 966,684 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,335. Out of those cases, 42,522 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 566 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 179 cases in the last seven days and 502 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 113,811 cases.

The state said 72 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,807, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,142.

35,993 cases received any booster dose.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,280.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

195 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

417 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

950 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,451 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,175 people were 80+

94.78% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.82% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.35% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.65% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 127,586

7,176

2,453

808 28,572

1,597

598

448 1,101

72

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,203

18,468

4,347

814

4,043

2,382

3,072

130 835

9,439

2,606

453

1,419

1,416

1,623

46 32

308

68

15

55

67

68

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,732

2,896

13,622

6,712

691

2,386

1,714

116 12,077

1,467

2,030

2,548

226

560

770

37 301

9

55

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,110

6,595

631

867

1,410

775

634

353 8,799

4,397

1,023

792

1,111

355

307

176 269

172

34

20

31

18

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,209

8,168

1,755

1,819

2,551 6,983

1,891

600

861

499 647

197

69

44

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,660

2,549

6,861

1,493

926 1,655

938

711

1,105

425 159

58

54

38

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 56,483

2,929

4,808

2,094

632

1,655 12,261

1,235

1,682

453

158

941 716

85

91

55

16

59 TOTAL 389,582 118,288 5,280

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







