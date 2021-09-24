IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,646 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 249,740.

There are a total of 198,431 confirmed cases and 51,309 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 867,498 people have received the vaccine, and 1,580,299 total doses have been administered. 776,792 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 173 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,679. Out of those cases, 20,146 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 290 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 145 new cases and seven deaths Friday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 23 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 914 active cases and 294 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 985 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 146 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 45 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 123,733 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 60,362 cases.

The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,925, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,825.

There are 12,782 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,850 cases among health care workers.

5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

34 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,753.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

28 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

70 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

168 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

426 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

776 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,275 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 57,810

2,673

957

381 10,822

629

283

205 601

31

6

5 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,438

9,717

2,536

444

2,796

1,281

2,185

69 296

4,224

1,146

171

678

688

651

22 20

176

37

11

30

31

39

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 17,509

1,461

7,998

3,539

320

1,327

698

64 5,199

705

1,084

1,051

87

198

188

16 191

5

33

35

3

14

13

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,942

3,289

379

551

1,033

423

306

212 4,405

2,589

495

271

417

155

147

65 138

90

15

11

19

9

5

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,929

3,767

725

762

1,551 3,056

784

429

260

150 303

62

19

15

50 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,883

1,325

3,809

937

459 671

509

241

587

221 81

24

24

22

15 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 30,246

1,790

2,557

1,213

349

1,131 5,207

626

838

171

92

507 394

50

48

34

8

33 TOTAL 198,431 51,309 2,753

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

