IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,646 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 249,740.
There are a total of 198,431 confirmed cases and 51,309 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 867,498 people have received the vaccine, and 1,580,299 total doses have been administered. 776,792 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 173 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,679. Out of those cases, 20,146 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 290 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 145 new cases and seven deaths Friday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 23 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 914 active cases and 294 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 985 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 146 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 45 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 123,733 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 60,362 cases.
The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,925, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,825.
There are 12,782 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,850 cases among health care workers.
5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
34 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,753.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 28 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 70 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 168 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 426 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 776 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,275 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|57,810
2,673
957
381
|10,822
629
283
205
|601
31
6
5
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,438
9,717
2,536
444
2,796
1,281
2,185
69
|296
4,224
1,146
171
678
688
651
22
|20
176
37
11
30
31
39
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,509
1,461
7,998
3,539
320
1,327
698
64
|5,199
705
1,084
1,051
87
198
188
16
|191
5
33
35
3
14
13
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,942
3,289
379
551
1,033
423
306
212
|4,405
2,589
495
271
417
155
147
65
|138
90
15
11
19
9
5
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|21,929
3,767
725
762
1,551
|3,056
784
429
260
150
|303
62
19
15
50
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,883
1,325
3,809
937
459
|671
509
241
587
221
|81
24
24
22
15
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|30,246
1,790
2,557
1,213
349
1,131
|5,207
626
838
171
92
507
|394
50
48
34
8
33
|TOTAL
|198,431
|51,309
|2,753
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
