IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 165 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 192,795.

There are a total of 154,293 confirmed cases and 38,502 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 680,819 people have received the vaccine, and 1,237,581 total doses have been administered. 600,070 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,202. Out of the 17,202 cases, 17,144 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 5 new cases Friday. There are 3 new cases in Bonneville and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 35 active cases and 262 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Idaho County.

The state is reporting there are 112,053 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,088 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,634, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,458.

There are 11,903 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,766 cases among health care workers.

340 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,101.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

37 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

93 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

610 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,055 people were 80+

94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 43,926

1,619

668

257 9,043

459

181

108 475

18

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,140

7,407

2,035

386

2,497

939

1,938

54 248

2,291

599

125

456

379

408

18 18

128

23

11

27

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,898

1,214

7,206

2,993

251

1,129

532

58 4,165

533

931

827

63

149

120

11 172

4

28

32

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,209

2,853

358

472

948

291

251

168 3,564

2,021

342

196

267

105

116

38 110

76

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,492

2,707

464

571

1,096 2,185

616

412

130

65 210

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,349

940

3,033

787

306 342

347

167

290

111 54

18

11

14

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,815

1,430

2,041

942

258

887 4,438

385

554

140

83

345 300

39

37

30

4

21 TOTAL 154,293 38,502 2,101

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

