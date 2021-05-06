IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 188,601.

There are a total of 151,062 confirmed cases and 37,539 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The state said 614,443 people have received the vaccine, and 1,097,144 total doses have been administered. 516,449 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 16,992. Out of the 16,992 cases, 16,909 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 224 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 9 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 6 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 130 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 108,303 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,171 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,199, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,383.

There are 11,600 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,527 cases among health care workers.

224 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,053.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

88 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

284 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

587 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,041 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

90.14% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.86% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 43,098

1,550

657

249 8,773

443

180

106 462

15

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,133

7,285

2,009

382

2,485

931

1,932

54 235

2,193

585

120

453

372

404

17 18

126

23

11

27

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,760

1,201

7,085

2,967

241

1,122

524

58 4,126

523

905

823

56

146

117

11 169

4

28

28

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,150

2,826

356

469

935

284

243

171 3,514

2,004

332

193

260

102

114

39 106

74

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,838

2,630

456

549

1,039 2,083

601

412

126

66 207

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,281

889

2,958

775

290 328

321

164

274

105 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,317

1,390

2,011

924

257

871 4,308

371

537

138

82

342 295

38

36

28

4

21 TOTAL 151,062 37,539 2,053

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 166 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death appeared first on Local News 8.