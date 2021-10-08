IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 267,664.

There are a total of 212,663 confirmed cases and 55,001 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 889,233 people have received the vaccine, and 1,622,114 total doses have been administered. 798,684 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 135 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,365. Out of those cases, 21,962 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 327 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 135 new cases and one new death Friday. There are 80 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 20 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 901 active cases and 314 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 97,585 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,379 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 154 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 59 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 125,442 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 63,817 cases.

The state said 51 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,620, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,927.

There are 12,913 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,052 cases among health care workers.

7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

53 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,117.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

91 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

212 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

511 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

862 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,391 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.02% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 37 deaths is pending.

90.88% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.12% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 25 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 63,358

3,058

1,065

459 11,165

666

302

214 687

38

10

8 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,548

10,280

2,722

462

2,888

1,383

2,247

83 308

4,667

1,332

179

746

764

727

23 22

193

42

12

34

37

40

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,521

1,534

8,253

3,750

345

1,386

753

75 5,635

753

1,160

1,132

102

232

215

22 199

5

36

39

5

15

14

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,433

3,405

391

578

1,056

448

329

229 4,863

2,882

541

360

447

168

156

79 158

102

15

12

20

12

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,954

4,056

839

796

1,616 3,193

826

432

290

165 339

78

23

17

56 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,115

1,423

4,020

957

476 739

549

261

615

234 90

29

26

25

17 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 32,888

1,911

2,799

1,311

376

1,196 5,329

663

901

185

95

544 457

53

55

38

8

41 TOTAL 212,663 55,001 3,117

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,682 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.