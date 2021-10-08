IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 267,664.
There are a total of 212,663 confirmed cases and 55,001 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 889,233 people have received the vaccine, and 1,622,114 total doses have been administered. 798,684 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 135 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,365. Out of those cases, 21,962 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 327 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 135 new cases and one new death Friday. There are 80 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 20 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 901 active cases and 314 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 97,585 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,379 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 154 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 59 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 125,442 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 63,817 cases.
The state said 51 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,620, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,927.
There are 12,913 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,052 cases among health care workers.
7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
53 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,117.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 91 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 212 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 511 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 862 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,391 people were 80+
94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.02% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 37 deaths is pending.
90.88% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.12% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 25 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|63,358
3,058
1,065
459
|11,165
666
302
214
|687
38
10
8
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,548
10,280
2,722
462
2,888
1,383
2,247
83
|308
4,667
1,332
179
746
764
727
23
|22
193
42
12
34
37
40
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,521
1,534
8,253
3,750
345
1,386
753
75
|5,635
753
1,160
1,132
102
232
215
22
|199
5
36
39
5
15
14
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,433
3,405
391
578
1,056
448
329
229
|4,863
2,882
541
360
447
168
156
79
|158
102
15
12
20
12
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,954
4,056
839
796
1,616
|3,193
826
432
290
165
|339
78
23
17
56
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,115
1,423
4,020
957
476
|739
549
261
615
234
|90
29
26
25
17
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|32,888
1,911
2,799
1,311
376
1,196
|5,329
663
901
185
95
544
|457
53
55
38
8
41
|TOTAL
|212,663
|55,001
|3,117
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
