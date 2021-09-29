IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,684 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 255,417.
There are a total of 202,807 confirmed cases and 52,610 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 875,521 people have received the vaccine, and 1,595,129 total doses have been administered. 784,135 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 136 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,232. Out of those cases, 20,761 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 298 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 167 and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Clark, 9 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 26 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 17 on Teton. There are a total of 1,004 active cases and 302 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,147 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 149 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 48 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 124,321 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 61,524 cases.
The state said 90 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,162, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,849.
There are 12,819 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,880 cases among health care workers.
6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
24 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,854.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 30 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 75 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 183 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 457 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 794 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,305 people were 80+
94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 1.06% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.64% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.36% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|59,634
2,857
988
398
|10,923
652
287
206
|619
31
7
6
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,481
9,877
2,595
452
2,830
1,309
2,209
70
|299
4,389
1,198
173
698
710
688
23
|20
181
38
11
31
32
39
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,903
1,489
8,074
3,623
331
1,347
726
71
|5,355
724
1,104
1,101
89
207
202
18
|194
5
34
35
4
15
13
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,103
3,335
383
555
1,044
438
315
219
|4,550
2,693
516
281
423
159
148
70
|143
91
14
11
19
11
5
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,143
3,814
729
775
1,561
|3,144
811
429
271
161
|318
69
19
16
52
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,975
1,334
3,874
942
461
|698
512
250
604
229
|83
26
24
24
16
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|30,956
1,822
2,643
1,234
361
1,146
|5,238
635
858
177
92
514
|414
50
51
36
8
35
|TOTAL
|202,807
|52,610
|2,854
