SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 5:00 p.m. Local health officials reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths in the area Monday. See the health district breakdown below.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. Eastern Idaho Public Health reported a new COVID-19 related death Monday.

The individual was a woman from Madison County in her 60s.

This brings the health district total to 177.

EIPH also reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 21 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 434 active cases. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health

UPDATE 3:45 p.m. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths in southeast Idaho.

See county case counts below:

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 12,965.

Out of the 12,965 cases, 12,222 have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH also has confirmed five deaths due to COVID-19.

They are three residents of Bingham County a female in her 60’s, a male in his 80’s and a male in his 50’s as well as a male in his 90’s from Franklin County and a female in her 70’s from Bannock County.

This brings the total to 145 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health

EIPH has reported 177 deaths in its health district.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 deaths in Idaho

As of Sunday, there are 1,448 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

56 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

192 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

402 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

758 people were 80+

95.06% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.56% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.62% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 29 deaths is pending.

89.86% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.14% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 28 deaths is pending.

What you can do

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

