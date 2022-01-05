IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,722 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 322,524.
There are a total of 255,607 confirmed cases and 66,917 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,677 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 328,638 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,159,716 total doses have been administered. 894,076 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 108 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 28,035. Out of those cases, 27,219 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 451 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Tuesday. There are 177 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 31 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 40 in Madison and 11 in Teton. There are a total of 478 active cases and 402 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,540 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 185 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Blaine County.
The state is reporting there are 138,646 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 73 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 74,610 cases.
The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,088, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,387.
There are 13,686 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,341 cases among health care workers.
22,706 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,188.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 19 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 157 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 344 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 746 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,154 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,714 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.31% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
91.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|76,718
3,734
1,283
592
|12,433
795
360
250
|868
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,221
11,599
2,974
523
3,156
1,536
2,404
83
|492
5,520
1,531
259
912
901
922
26
|27
247
57
14
46
45
53
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,696
1,939
9,431
4,650
411
1,711
1,019
92
|7,268
987
1,408
1,611
149
353
385
29
|249
8
43
53
7
20
23
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,989
4,056
434
647
1,186
556
416
265
|5,680
3,425
662
503
680
217
198
121
|217
136
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|28,308
5,632
1,273
1,118
1,940
|4,277
1,185
475
654
278
|490
148
51
31
67
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,764
1,710
4,570
1,021
574
|913
692
348
742
291
|115
42
41
28
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|39,516
2,183
3,334
1,552
453
1,300
|6,054
808
1,030
215
116
655
|610
72
75
42
14
48
|TOTAL
|255,607
|66,917
|4,188
