IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,722 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 322,524.

There are a total of 255,607 confirmed cases and 66,917 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,677 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 328,638 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,159,716 total doses have been administered. 894,076 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 108 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 28,035. Out of those cases, 27,219 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 451 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Tuesday. There are 177 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 31 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 40 in Madison and 11 in Teton. There are a total of 478 active cases and 402 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,540 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 185 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Blaine County.

The state is reporting there are 138,646 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 73 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 74,610 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,088, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,387.

There are 13,686 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,341 cases among health care workers.

22,706 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,188.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

19 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

157 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

344 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

746 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,154 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,714 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.31% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

91.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 76,718

3,734

1,283

592 12,433

795

360

250 868

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,221

11,599

2,974

523

3,156

1,536

2,404

83 492

5,520

1,531

259

912

901

922

26 27

247

57

14

46

45

53

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,696

1,939

9,431

4,650

411

1,711

1,019

92 7,268

987

1,408

1,611

149

353

385

29 249

8

43

53

7

20

23

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,989

4,056

434

647

1,186

556

416

265 5,680

3,425

662

503

680

217

198

121 217

136

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 28,308

5,632

1,273

1,118

1,940 4,277

1,185

475

654

278 490

148

51

31

67 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,764

1,710

4,570

1,021

574 913

692

348

742

291 115

42

41

28

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 39,516

2,183

3,334

1,552

453

1,300 6,054

808

1,030

215

116

655 610

72

75

42

14

48 TOTAL 255,607 66,917 4,188

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







