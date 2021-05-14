IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 189,908.

There are a total of 152,056 confirmed cases and 37,852 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The state said 631,018 people have received the vaccine, and 1,147,573 total doses have been administered. 552,997 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,061. Out of the 17,061 cases, 16,993 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 226 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 12 new cases and one new death Friday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville and 6 in Madison. There are a total of 93 active cases and 254 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 109,527 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,479 cases.

The state said 5 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,267, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,394.

There are 11,666 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,600 cases among health care workers.

254 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,069.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

288 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

591 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,047 people were 80+

94.61% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.99% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.17% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.83% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 43,395

1,574

658

252 8,855

446

180

105 467

16

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,133

7,325

2,020

386

2,489

938

1,935

54 244

2,215

589

122

454

378

406

17 18

127

23

11

27

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,803

1,208

7,112

2,979

244

1,125

528

58 4,140

529

916

823

58

147

119

11 168

4

28

28

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,167

2,832

356

469

937

285

250

166 3,538

2,015

332

196

263

102

115

38 108

74

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,044

2,648

457

556

1,054 2,116

602

411

129

66 209

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,301

905

2,993

776

291 333

325

164

274

106 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,458

1,403

2,024

929

258

873 4,357

376

546

139

83

342 298

38

37

29

4

21 TOTAL 152,056 37,852 2,069

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 173 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.