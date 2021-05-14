IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 189,908.
There are a total of 152,056 confirmed cases and 37,852 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 631,018 people have received the vaccine, and 1,147,573 total doses have been administered. 552,997 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,061. Out of the 17,061 cases, 16,993 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 226 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 12 new cases and one new death Friday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville and 6 in Madison. There are a total of 93 active cases and 254 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 109,527 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,479 cases.
The state said 5 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,267, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,394.
There are 11,666 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,600 cases among health care workers.
254 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,069.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 288 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 591 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,047 people were 80+
94.61% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.99% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
90.17% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.83% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,395
1,574
658
252
|8,855
446
180
105
|467
16
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,133
7,325
2,020
386
2,489
938
1,935
54
|244
2,215
589
122
454
378
406
17
|18
127
23
11
27
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,803
1,208
7,112
2,979
244
1,125
528
58
|4,140
529
916
823
58
147
119
11
|168
4
28
28
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,167
2,832
356
469
937
285
250
166
|3,538
2,015
332
196
263
102
115
38
|108
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,044
2,648
457
556
1,054
|2,116
602
411
129
66
|209
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,301
905
2,993
776
291
|333
325
164
274
106
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,458
1,403
2,024
929
258
873
|4,357
376
546
139
83
342
|298
38
37
29
4
21
|TOTAL
|152,056
|37,852
|2,069
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 173 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.