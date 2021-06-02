IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 192,478.
There are a total of 154,047 confirmed cases and 38,431 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 678,909 people have received the vaccine, and 1,233,437 total doses have been administered. 597,526 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,192. Out of the 17,192 cases, 17,134 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 7 new cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. There are 2 new cases in Bonneville and 5 in Madison. There are a total of 48 active cases and 262 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Idaho County.
The state is reporting there are 111,847 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,019 cases.
The state said 302 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,608, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,455.
There are 11,875 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,745 cases among health care workers.
332 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,097.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 93 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 608 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,054 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.21% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.79% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,910
1,619
668
257
|9,027
458
181
108
|472
17
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,140
7,402
2,035
386
2,497
939
1,937
54
|248
2,284
597
125
455
379
406
18
|18
128
23
11
27
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,891
1,214
7,200
2,993
251
1,130
532
58
|4,163
533
931
827
63
149
120
11
|172
4
28
32
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,208
2,853
358
472
946
291
251
168
|3,563
2,020
342
196
265
105
116
38
|110
76
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,455
2,699
462
571
1,093
|2,178
616
411
130
65
|210
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,346
936
3,033
784
305
|341
344
166
289
110
|54
18
11
14
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,796
1,430
2,040
942
258
885
|4,423
385
552
140
83
345
|300
39
37
30
4
21
|TOTAL
|154,047
|38,431
|2,097
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 173 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.