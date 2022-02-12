IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,749 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 402,048.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 35,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 315,468 confirmed cases and 86,580 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,491 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 385,326 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,266,745 total doses have been administered. 916,217 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 130 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,176. Out of those cases, 35,385 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 473 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 293 active cases and 433 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,515 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 219 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 145,366 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 94,248 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,306, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,581.

There are 14,389 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,163 cases among health care workers.

46,985 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,553.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

374 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

817 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,265 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,842 people were 80+

94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

91.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 96,923

5,010

2,002

732 17,069

888

419

279 956

58

15

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,405

13,345

3,341

579

3,505

1,701

2,590

102 633

6,638

1,694

318

993

1,000

1,051

28 30

270

61

14

51

51

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,316

2,616

12,409

5,879

507

2,123

1,217

105 10,317

1,357

1,789

2,121

167

467

476

30 268

9

45

59

7

23

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,492

5,499

511

770

1,316

654

536

314 7,707

4,122

948

694

958

260

245

150 231

143

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 32,547

6,707

1,479

1,216

2,169 5,492

1,458

493

736

346 545

166

56

35

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,378

2,063

5,978

1,186

727 1,274

804

544

983

381 130

45

47

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 48,499

2,521

3,978

1,813

530

1,481 8,085

925

1,204

290

130

735 642

77

80

49

14

53 TOTAL 315,468 86,580 4,553

