IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,749 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 402,048.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 35,100 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 315,468 confirmed cases and 86,580 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,491 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 385,326 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,266,745 total doses have been administered. 916,217 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 130 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,176. Out of those cases, 35,385 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 473 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 293 active cases and 433 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,515 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 219 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 145,366 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 86 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 94,248 cases.
The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,306, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,581.
There are 14,389 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,163 cases among health care workers.
46,985 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,553.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 176 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 374 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 817 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,265 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,842 people were 80+
94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
91.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|96,923
5,010
2,002
732
|17,069
888
419
279
|956
58
15
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,405
13,345
3,341
579
3,505
1,701
2,590
102
|633
6,638
1,694
318
993
1,000
1,051
28
|30
270
61
14
51
51
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,316
2,616
12,409
5,879
507
2,123
1,217
105
|10,317
1,357
1,789
2,121
167
467
476
30
|268
9
45
59
7
23
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,492
5,499
511
770
1,316
654
536
314
|7,707
4,122
948
694
958
260
245
150
|231
143
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|32,547
6,707
1,479
1,216
2,169
|5,492
1,458
493
736
346
|545
166
56
35
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,378
2,063
5,978
1,186
727
|1,274
804
544
983
381
|130
45
47
31
26
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|48,499
2,521
3,978
1,813
530
1,481
|8,085
925
1,204
290
130
735
|642
77
80
49
14
53
|TOTAL
|315,468
|86,580
|4,553
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,749 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.