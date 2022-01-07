IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,765 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 325,730.

There are a total of 257,978 confirmed cases and 67,752 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,016 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 333,701 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,168,609 total doses have been administered. 895,763 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 121 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 28,322. Out of those cases, 27,326 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 453 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 432 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Tuesday. There are 261 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 10 in Fremont, 35 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 86 in Madison and 35 in Teton. There are a total of 1,041 active cases and 408 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,781 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 188 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Blaine County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 138,856 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 76 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 75,527 cases.

The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,130, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,401.

There are 13,703 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,384 cases among health care workers.

22,706 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

31 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,223.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

19 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

351 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

751 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,167 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,722 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.31% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 77,544

3,767

1,294

593 12,548

795

366

251 872

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,411

11,708

2,999

528

3,173

1,548

2,416

85 542

5,586

1,543

268

916

906

931

26 27

251

57

14

46

45

53

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 23,103

1,968

9,569

4,712

413

1,735

1,030

92 7,448

1,025

1,446

1,637

149

364

391

29 252

8

43

54

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 9,089

4,109

435

648

1,196

559

417

268 5,744

3,445

667

503

698

218

200

124 217

138

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 28,466

5,676

1,280

1,120

1,955 4,307

1,187

476

654

278 498

151

51

31

68 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,801

1,728

4,617

1,025

578 936

693

350

757

292 118

42

41

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 39,680

2,183

3,350

1,558

454

1,303 6,112

812

1,034

216

116

656 610

72

75

43

14

50 TOTAL 257,978 67,752 4,223

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,765 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.