IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,765 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 325,730.
There are a total of 257,978 confirmed cases and 67,752 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 104,016 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 333,701 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,168,609 total doses have been administered. 895,763 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 121 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 28,322. Out of those cases, 27,326 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 453 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 432 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Tuesday. There are 261 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 10 in Fremont, 35 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 86 in Madison and 35 in Teton. There are a total of 1,041 active cases and 408 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,781 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 188 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Blaine County and Ada County.
The state is reporting there are 138,856 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 76 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 75,527 cases.
The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,130, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,401.
There are 13,703 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,384 cases among health care workers.
22,706 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
31 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,223.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 19 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 351 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 751 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,167 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,722 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.31% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|77,544
3,767
1,294
593
|12,548
795
366
251
|872
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,411
11,708
2,999
528
3,173
1,548
2,416
85
|542
5,586
1,543
268
916
906
931
26
|27
251
57
14
46
45
53
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|23,103
1,968
9,569
4,712
413
1,735
1,030
92
|7,448
1,025
1,446
1,637
149
364
391
29
|252
8
43
54
7
20
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|9,089
4,109
435
648
1,196
559
417
268
|5,744
3,445
667
503
698
218
200
124
|217
138
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|28,466
5,676
1,280
1,120
1,955
|4,307
1,187
476
654
278
|498
151
51
31
68
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,801
1,728
4,617
1,025
578
|936
693
350
757
292
|118
42
41
29
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|39,680
2,183
3,350
1,558
454
1,303
|6,112
812
1,034
216
116
656
|610
72
75
43
14
50
|TOTAL
|257,978
|67,752
|4,223
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
