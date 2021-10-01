IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,778 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 259,100.

There are a total of 205,788 confirmed cases and 53,312 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 878,212 people have received the vaccine, and 1,600,127 total doses have been administered. 786,828 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 127 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,576. Out of those cases, 21,110 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 308 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 132 and two new deaths Friday. There are 71 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 4 on Teton. There are a total of 999 active cases and 304 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,199 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 150 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 52 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 124,601 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 62,228 cases.

The state said 55 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,258, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,872.

There are 12,856 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,917 cases among health care workers.

6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

24 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,931.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

32 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

79 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

194 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

476 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

811 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,329 people were 80+

94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 22 deaths is pending.

90.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 60,916

2,931

1,017

413 10,966

656

290

210 648

37

8

7 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,500

10,004

2,641

453

2,837

1,329

2,218

73 300

4,485

1,217

174

710

735

708

23 21

181

38

11

31

34

39

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,057

1,505

8,113

3,649

336

1,355

732

72 5,441

734

1,111

1,121

101

214

204

19 196

5

34

36

5

15

13

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,177

3,357

384

567

1,044

439

319

219 4,655

2,743

522

331

436

161

148

72 145

94

14

12

20

11

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,373

3,860

747

779

1,570 3,159

817

431

275

165 323

69

20

16

52 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,008

1,341

3,906

947

465 706

525

255

607

231 85

26

25

25

17 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 31,514

1,852

2,692

1,270

365

1,165 5,263

639

867

178

92

525 423

52

51

36

8

38 TOTAL 205,788 53,312 2,931

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







