IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 196,310.

There are a total of 157,111 confirmed cases and 39,199 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 729,801 people have received the vaccine, and 1,353,468 total doses have been administered. 676,928 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,348. Out of those cases, 17,283 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 232 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 10 new cases Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Lemhi, 2 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 61 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 115,808 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,876 cases.

The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,906, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,495.

There are 12,180 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,009 cases among health care workers.

575 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,165.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

98 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

305 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

624 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,081 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

90.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,798

1,680

698

274 9,248

466

190

114 488

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,158

7,547

2,052

388

2,514

952

1,950

54 249

2,371

619

125

468

396

412

18 18

131

23

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,001

1,225

7,283

3,021

252

1,138

538

58 4,191

539

945

831

63

150

125

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,259

2,859

357

475

965

303

257

167 3,574

2,025

356

199

291

107

116

38 110

76

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,974

2,776

489

638

1,156 2,239

633

415

137

69 219

45

11

10

36 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,427

991

3,054

795

324 354

360

167

291

116 59

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,303

1,470

2,068

951

260

892 4,528

399

572

142

84

348 313

40

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 157,111 39,199 2,165

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

