IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,830 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 245,395.
There are a total of 195,103 confirmed cases and 50,292 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 861,911 people have received the vaccine, and 1,569,457 total doses have been administered. 771,131 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 192 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,226. Out of those cases, 19,786 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 279 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 677 active cases and 282 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 851 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 143 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 41 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 6 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 123,357 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 59,485 cases.
The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,718, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,777.
There are 12,742 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,800 cases among health care workers.
5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,662.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 24 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 63 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 159 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 406 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 757 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,244 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
90.87% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.13% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|56,437
2,621
942
375
|10,704
617
277
197
|585
28
6
5
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,418
9,471
2,507
436
2,781
1,249
2,167
68
|290
4,130
1,124
168
666
676
638
22
|20
167
32
11
29
29
38
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,071
1,428
7,894
3,463
300
1,306
683
61
|5,061
691
1,071
1,023
86
195
180
13
|186
5
31
35
3
14
12
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,781
3,250
377
546
1,030
416
296
206
|4,294
2,514
490
270
403
146
146
61
|133
87
14
11
19
9
5
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|21,686
3,719
716
752
1,541
|2,958
771
429
239
143
|298
61
19
15
50
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,794
1,315
3,752
935
453
|655
493
236
580
208
|75
24
23
22
15
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|29,585
1,766
2,530
1,182
346
1,119
|5,175
599
812
171
92
499
|378
50
45
34
8
30
|TOTAL
|195,103
|50,292
|2,662
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,830 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.