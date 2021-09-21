IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,830 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 245,395.

There are a total of 195,103 confirmed cases and 50,292 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 861,911 people have received the vaccine, and 1,569,457 total doses have been administered. 771,131 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 192 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,226. Out of those cases, 19,786 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 279 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 677 active cases and 282 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 851 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 143 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 41 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 6 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 123,357 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 59,485 cases.

The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,718, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,777.

There are 12,742 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,800 cases among health care workers.

5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,662.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

24 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

63 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

159 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

406 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

757 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,244 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

90.87% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.13% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 56,437

2,621

942

375 10,704

617

277

197 585

28

6

5 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,418

9,471

2,507

436

2,781

1,249

2,167

68 290

4,130

1,124

168

666

676

638

22 20

167

32

11

29

29

38

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 17,071

1,428

7,894

3,463

300

1,306

683

61 5,061

691

1,071

1,023

86

195

180

13 186

5

31

35

3

14

12

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,781

3,250

377

546

1,030

416

296

206 4,294

2,514

490

270

403

146

146

61 133

87

14

11

19

9

5

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,686

3,719

716

752

1,541 2,958

771

429

239

143 298

61

19

15

50 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,794

1,315

3,752

935

453 655

493

236

580

208 75

24

23

22

15 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 29,585

1,766

2,530

1,182

346

1,119 5,175

599

812

171

92

499 378

50

45

34

8

30 TOTAL 195,103 50,292 2,662

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,830 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.