IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,835 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 263,294.

There are a total of 209,207 confirmed cases and 54,087 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 884,380 people have received the vaccine, and 1,612,681 total doses have been administered. 793,627 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 206 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,929. Out of those cases, 21,573 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 311 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 779 active cases and 310 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,278 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 153 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 58 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 124,956 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 62,982 cases.

The state said 99 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,423, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,891.

There are 12,865 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,956 cases among health care workers.

7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,993.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

11 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

32 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

85 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

203 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

489 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

828 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,345 people were 80+

94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.96% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 29 deaths is pending.

90.84% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.16% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 22 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 62,070

3,011

1,049

441 11,090

668

301

213 658

38

10

7 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,525

10,121

2,682

458

2,869

1,357

2,233

78 305

4,568

1,244

174

717

746

710

23 22

183

38

12

32

35

39

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,185

1,508

8,153

3,679

336

1,358

736

72 5,564

743

1,132

1,148

101

217

208

19 196

5

34

37

5

15

14

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,314

3,377

389

573

1,051

443

320

223 4,741

2,797

531

346

437

164

151

72 148

96

15

12

20

12

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,725

3,960

802

785

1,590 3,172

813

432

277

163 326

73

23

16

53 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,058

1,353

3,970

950

467 723

543

257

609

233 85

27

25

25

17 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 32,213

1,887

2,737

1,290

369

1,174 5,293

650

878

183

93

530 440

52

54

37

8

39 TOTAL 209,207 54,087 2,993

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,835 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths