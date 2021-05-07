IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 187 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 188,788.
There are a total of 151,224 confirmed cases and 37,564 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 616,645 people have received the vaccine, and 1,1,04,528 total doses have been administered. 521,942 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 13 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,005. Out of the 17,005 cases, 16,930 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 225 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 130 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 108,493 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,217 cases.
The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,211, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,385.
There are 11,607 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,535 cases among health care workers.
225 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,061.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 286 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 588 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,044 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|43,141
1,553
657
250
|8,776
443
180
106
|464
15
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,133
7,295
2,009
384
2,485
931
1,933
54
|236
2,195
586
120
453
372
405
17
|18
127
23
11
27
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,760
1,201
7,085
2,967
241
1,122
524
58
|4,126
523
905
823
56
146
117
11
|169
4
28
28
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,157
2,828
356
469
935
284
244
171
|3,515
2,006
332
193
260
102
114
39
|107
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,875
2,632
457
555
1,043
|2,087
601
411
127
65
|208
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,284
893
2,964
776
290
|329
321
164
274
105
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,334
1,391
2,012
924
257
871
|4,315
372
537
138
82
342
|2956
38
37
29
4
21
|TOTAL
|151,224
|37,564
|2,061
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 187 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths