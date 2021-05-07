IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 187 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 188,788.

There are a total of 151,224 confirmed cases and 37,564 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 616,645 people have received the vaccine, and 1,1,04,528 total doses have been administered. 521,942 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 13 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,005. Out of the 17,005 cases, 16,930 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 225 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 130 active cases and 253 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 108,493 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,217 cases.

The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,211, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,385.

There are 11,607 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,535 cases among health care workers.

225 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,061.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

90 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

286 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

588 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,044 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

