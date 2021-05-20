IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 188 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 190,900.

There are a total of 152,791 confirmed cases and 38,109 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 649,021 people have received the vaccine, and 1,180,785 total doses have been administered. 570,180 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,109. Out of the 17,109 cases, 17,041 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 229 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases and two new deaths Thursday. There are 8 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 89 active cases and 257 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 110,338 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,695 cases.

The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,326, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,407.

There are 11,746 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,658 cases among health care workers.

273 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,080.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

91 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

596 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,051 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 43,564

1,591

662

256 8,935

454

181

107 470

17

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,133

7,352

2,024

386

2,491

939

1,936

54 247

2,252

590

125

455

378

406

18 18

127

23

11

27

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,837

1,211

7,146

2,986

247

1,126

530

58 4,146

532

925

825

60

147

119

11 169

4

28

30

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,183

2,843

356

469

942

289

250

166 3,542

2,016

338

196

264

102

115

38 109

76

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,195

2,671

460

559

1,063 2,147

608

411

129

66 209

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,317

913

3,016

779

297 336

333

166

277

108 54

18

11

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,583

1,409

2,028

936

258

880 4,379

381

548

139

83

345 298

38

37

29

4

21 TOTAL 152,791 38,109 2,080

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

