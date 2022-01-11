IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 328,946.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 13,060 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 260,286 confirmed cases and 68,660 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,865 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 342,308 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,183,860 total doses have been administered. 898,484 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 291 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 28,838. Out of those cases, 27,475 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 453 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 1,298 active cases and 409 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,086 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 192 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 139,319 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 76 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 76,470 cases.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,167, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,412.

There are 13,761 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,437 cases among health care workers.

25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,238.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

352 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

755 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,171 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,727 people were 80+

94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 79,064

3,788

1,349

605 12,626

799

376

252 879

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,521

11,765

3,004

529

3,181

1,554

2,422

86 564

5,626

1,547

269

921

909

941

26 27

251

58

14

47

45

54

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 23,276

2,043

9,651

4,734

415

1,742

1,032

92 7,605

1,055

1,467

1,659

151

366

392

29 252

8

43

55

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 9,248

4,189

439

651

1,206

563

424

272 5,892

3,491

678

512

712

218

203

122 217

138

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 28,700

5,723

1,287

1,126

1,972 4,429

1,209

477

658

281 499

152

51

31

68 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,897

1,763

4,685

1,031

584 950

692

357

769

293 118

42

41

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 39,930

2,186

3,366

1,564

456

1,305 6,170

813

1,036

216

116

659 612

72

75

43

14

50 TOTAL 260,286 68,660 4,238

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







